NCIS: Hawaii season 3 episode 9 ratings after cancellation news

We’d by lying if we said there was zero concern entering NCIS: Hawaii season 3 episode 9 from a ratings point of view. After all, it was easy to guess that a lot of viewers would take out their frustration against CBS for canceling the show by not watching.

Do we understand that sentiment? Sure, but this is also a situation that the best way to save the Vanessa Lachey-led series is to actually keep it at CBS and hope they change their minds. They have a bigger financial incentive to produce it than another network would, and it is all about seeing them understand the error of their ways. If it worked for SWAT, it can in theory work here, as well.

Ultimately, here is where we come in with the good ratings news. Last night’s episode drew a 0.3 rating in the 18-49 demographic and over 5.1 million live + same-day viewers, close to even in both measurements to the week before. These are the things that do give you hope for the future here, even if it is unclear what all the options really are at present.

Here is where we do also want to remind you of this: To date, NCIS: Hawaii is actually posting better live ratings in both the demo and total viewers than it did in season 2. This is what makes the cancellation most frustrating. If this was a situation where it was actually drawing fewer viewers by a substantial margin this year, you could justify CBS’ decision more. That’s not the case. It’s also posting these ratings without any changes to its lead-in at all. It has actually retained more of its own viewers year-to-year than the flagship one has!

Yes, we understand that there are other reasons for the cancellation, including cost concerns and a sale of CBS parent company Paramount Global. However, none of this keeps this from being the most baffling cancellation by any network so far in 2024. Here’s to hoping things can change.

