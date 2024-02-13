NCIS season 21 spoilers: Wilmer Valderrama on big stories ahead

After the big NCIS season 21 premiere tonight on CBS, it’s human nature to want to look even further ad. This is a huge season! Sure, it may only be ten episodes, but these are going to be emotional and jam-packed. Some of that will come via the upcoming David McCallum tribute episode airing next week but beyond that, there is a chance to balance a lot of different genres and unique material.

In some ways, we do think the smaller episode count this season will allow the writers to take a few more risks, and we are curious to see that play out more!

As it turns out, it also seems as though Wilmer Valderrama feels the same exact way. In a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, the actor expressed his own optimism over what the future could hold:

I am very excited. I’m excited because this is the rare opportunity where a show that by the grace and the love of the fans has the runway to try things. We’re going to swing in directions that are a lot more personal and a lot more high-concept. It’s still very much grounded in the mothership. We’re not doing unnatural stuff for our characters, but we are really exploring storylines that I think could really help the following seasons.

Of course, there is no official NCIS season 22 renewal at the moment, but we don’t think there is anything wrong with feeling a little bit hopeful right now. This is a series that has delivered a lot of great material and by virtue of that, it is easy to have a lot of faith in what they’re going to be bringing from here on out.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

