NCIS season 21 episode 2 promo hints at Ducky’s funeral

The news has been out there for quite some time now that NCIS season 21 episode 2 is going to be the David McCallum tribute. What is there to say about it now?

Well, if you saw the promo for the tribute last night, then there’s a good chance that you are already teary-eyed. There was the dog waiting the door, Jimmy Palmer, calling out to him, and then eventually a lot of the characters dressed in black for what looks to be a memorial.

There is so much that everyone has to collectively grieve within this episode across the board and by virtue of that, it is difficult to know precisely where to start. With these characters, they have lost someone who was an essential part of their team for so many years. Ducky was a father figure to Jimmy and a source of sage wisdom to all. Meanwhile, for viewers at home he was a constant as the only original cast member still making semi-regular appearances. While Jimmy and McGee were both around in the early days, neither was present from the pilot on.

For Brian Dietzen (who co-wrote this episode behind the scenes), we imagine that working on this had to offer up a sense of real healing. We’re sure that the character will never be forgotten, and there are still ways in which everyone involved here will still honor him moving forward.

Will any former cast members appear?

If so, they were not a part of the preview. We tend to think that CBS will probably keep as much of this a surprise as they can, and they have shown over the years that they are more than capable of doing that. (Remember the return of Cote de Pablo?)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

