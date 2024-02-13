FBI: Most Wanted season 5 spoilers: Nina, Scola crossovers ahead

When the news first came out about Shantel VanSanten joining FBI: Most Wanted, it was easy to have one major reaction. Are there going to be more crossovers between this show and the flagship?

In a way, it feels like this is one of the reasons why the producers made this change. The original FBI still has Scola and with that in mind, there’s an opportunity to jump between worlds a little more frequently. We don’t think that it’s going to happen constantly and yet, this is something that will be present at least here and there. It’s an idea to very-much look forward to.

To learn a little bit more about some of these, and also what the focus here is going to be, check out what VanSanten had to say to TV Guide:

We’re definitely going to see more of Scola and Nina. I know the writers were excited about having these mini-crossovers and being able to flesh out that relationship more. The focus for Nina in the first part of her job with this Fugitive Task Force is to really show them that she’s capable. She’s coming back to work early, but she doesn’t really want to talk about why. She wants to show up and do the job and be there. She’s always been a very driven woman. I don’t think that that changes just because she’s a mom. Maybe it will, I don’t know. I haven’t read all the scripts. But as of right now, something that’s still important to her is her purpose and her drive around work.

At the end of the day, we do think that the big focus of Most Wanted is always going to be on the cases and it’s hard to imagine that this is ever going to change. Still, these personal elements are what makes the series stand out from the pack.

