FBI: Most Wanted season 5 premiere spoilers: Nina Chase’s arrival

For everyone wanting to see the FBI: Most Wanted season 5 premiere, it is coming sooner rather than later! Come Tuesday, February 13, you will have a chance to see “Above & Beyond,” a story that is important for many different reasons.

So what is at the forefront of everything? Well, let’s just say that it starts with the arrival of Shantel VanSanten as Nina Chase. She was a recurring presence on the flagship FBI over the years but now, she’s heading on over to the spin-off in a permanent role. We’re excited to see what that looks like, but also how she and Scola adapt to a different dynamic. Remember the fact that the two are not only trying to make things work, but they also have a family now! That does up the antics and the stakes all across the board.

Below, you can see the full FBI: Most Wanted season 5 premiere synopsis with more insight as to what’s coming up:

“Above & Beyond” – When a mysterious deal goes south, leaving behind multiple bodies, the Fugitive Task Force heads to Virginia to put the pieces together with the help of a familiar face and new addition to the team, Special Agent Nina Chase (new series regular Shantel VanSanten). Also, Remy continues to grapple with the aftermath of connecting with his long-lost nephew, on the fifth season premiere of FBI: MOST WANTED, Tuesday, Feb. 13 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

Now, let’s just get excited and hope that there are a number of interesting new cases as we move forward — we know some of the family stuff is going to be there, as well.

Related – Be sure to get some more information when it comes to FBI: Most Wanted right now

What do you most want to see moving into the FBI: Most Wanted season 5 premiere?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, come back — there are other updates on the way.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







