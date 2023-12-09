FBI: Most Wanted season 5: See Nina Shore with the team

For those of you who have not heard as of yet, there is going to be one major change entering FBI: Most Wanted season 5. After all, Shantel VanSanten is joining the team as Nina Shore! The character previously appeared on the flagship show in a recurring capacity and now, she has a chance to work with the spin-off crew full-time. It feels like her presence here could eventually lead to more crossovers, though it remains to be seen how many we will get within a strike-shortened season.

So, for now, why not just share a new behind-the-scenes tease? If you head over to the Instagram of cast member Edwin Hodge, you can see the season 5 gang together, seemingly in the midst of a hard day’s worth of work. We’re sure that they will hit the ground running when new episodes arrive on CBS, with cases that feel both personal and also high-stakes at the same exact time.

Obviously, there are some changes entering FBI: Most Wanted season 5, given the already-confirmed departure of Alexa Davalos. There is a good bit of change happening all over the place within the greater world of this franchise, given the recent headlines that Heida Reed will be departing FBI: International moving into the new batch of episodes there.

So when are we going to see a new promo of Nina alongside the entirety of the Most Wanted team? Probably not until January, and mostly because there is no real need for the folks at CBS to rush anything before that. For the time being, the focus can simply be on the cast and crew working to get as many episodes in the can as possible in a fairly short amount of time. We know that everyone will need to be efficient here.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

