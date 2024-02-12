Yellowjackets season 3: Is Simone Kessell’s future in question?

Are we still going to see the older version of Lottie on Yellowjackets season 3 down the road? Let’s just say that suddenly, we have questions.

Let’s get to the source of many of them now. According to a new report coming in right now from Deadline, Kessell (who was also a part of Obi-Wan Kenobi in the past) is coming on board The Last Frontier as a series regular. This is an Apple TV+ project that already has a ten-episode order, and it comes from The Blacklist creator Jon Bokenkamp as well as Richard D’Ovidio.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more YELLOWJACKETS videos!

Curious to learn a little more? Here is some of the official logline, per the aforementioned publication:

Starring [Jason] Clarke as US Marshal Frank Remnick, The Last Frontier follows Frank, the lone Marshal in charge of the quiet, rugged barrens of Alaska, whose jurisdiction is turned upside-down when a prison transport plane crashes in the remote wilderness, setting free dozens of violent inmates. Tasked with protecting the town he’s vowed to keep safe, he begins to suspect the crash wasn’t an accident, but the first step of a well-crafted plan with international political implications.

Kessell is currently set to play Sarah, Frank’s wife, on the project.

Does this alter Lottie’s future?

Not necessarily. Instead, we would think of this more as a reminder that with these ten-episode shows, there can be flexibility. There’s a chance that Kessell’s version of Lottie is gone just because she could be institutionalized again; however, she could still show up in a handful of episodes or even more. Some of it may just come down to scheduling and amidst some of the industry strikes of last year, there is still a great deal we do not know at the moment.

For now, we just wouldn’t assume that a new role for Simone means the end for another.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Yellowjackets, including our season 3 premiere date hopes

Do you think that we will still see Simone Kessell as Lottie moving into Yellowjackets season 3?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







