Yellowjackets season 3 premiere date: February 2024 update

Are we going to learn something more about a Yellowjackets season 3 premiere date over the course of February?

At this point, we are absolutely getting close to a point where we want to demand more — after all, how can we not? The second season premiered a little under a year ago and since that time, the producers have been pretty cryptic. Showtime, as well, has been equally mysterious on a “bonus” episode that seemingly has already been shot. We’d love to think that it could premiere at any given time, but they aren’t saying much.

With everything that we’ve said already, it feels pretty clear that we are not going to be getting any news on a season 3 premiere date this month. Could we learn about the bonus installment? Maybe, but that is such a crapshoot and you could argue that Showtime could just attach it to season 3 if they really want to.

Another thing that we’re looking out for…

Are we going to hear about the start of filming soon? Let’s just say this — we absolutely hope so! We know that the writers room kicked back off in the fall following the WGA strike, and the whole creative team has been hammering things out for a while. At present, our hope here is that when the weather gets better, the cast and crew will be back out there. It is possible that in the past, we could at least venture past some of the winter that we saw in season 2. Is there at least a chance that some of the survivors could start to see spring in the near future?

Unfortunately, current indications are that season 3 will not premiere until 2025; in other words, we’ll be waiting a while.

When do you think we will actually get to see Yellowjackets season 3 premiere on Showtime?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

