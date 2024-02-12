La Brea season 3 episode 6 (series finale) video: Eve returns!

Entering tomorrow night’s La Brea series finale on NBC, we know there is one thing a ton of people want — to see Natalie Zea back as Eve. With that in mind, let’s just say that we have some fantastic news within this piece!

If you head over to Deadline now, you can see a new exclusive look at the finale that features a younger version of Gavin and Eve on a hike in the Hollywood Hills, to a place that they have visited a number of times over the years. It is at this spot that Eve chooses to surprise Eion Macken’s character with some huge news: She is pregnant! This is the sort of sweet, romantic moment that makes you want to see the reunion at some point before the finale wraps up.

Of course, seeing a scene like this also does still build a little bit of suspense for the end of the story. Are we actually going to see said reunion? We know that Gavin is trying everything that he can to make it happen, whether it be traveling through time or dealing with loss. It seems as though a lot if going to be centered around the 1960’s within the final chapter and the central question we have is this: Even if Eve is found and rescued, where will the whole family end up? Do they all return to a place where none of this happened? Do they even still have a lot of these memories?

Obviously, we wish that this season of La Brea was longer than six episodes and that everyone had an opportunity to have something more resembling substantial closure. However, sometimes you really have to take whatever you can get, and this is the closest that we can get to real closure in the allotted amount of time.

