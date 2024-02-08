La Brea season 3 episode 6 spoilers: New series finale tease

In less than one week we’re going to have a chance to see La Brea season 3 episode 6 — a.k.a. the big series finale. So what will you have a chance to see here?

Well, we suppose that we should start off by noting here that more than likely, this is going to be a pretty emotional story. How can it not be? Every other installment has been leading up to this. There is a chance that Gavin and his family may finally reunite with Eve and with that, there could be some real clarity within this world — something that we haven’t had a chance to see in quite some time.

Of course, it is not going to be altogether easy for Gavin or any other character to get their happy ending — just be aware of that in advance. Speaking on all of this further to TVLine, here is some of what Nicholas Gonzalez (who played the dearly departed Levi) had to say:

“There’s gonna be a bit of sadness [for fans], saying goodbye to this world and these characters we’ve spent the past three years creating. But I also feel like there will be a lot of satisfaction. We don’t hold back on the excitement — literally, so much happens — and some meaningful arcs come around in very satisfying ways. Very satisfied, the audience will be, in Yoda-speak.”

We have certainly said this before and it bears repeating, but we do think the show’s under a lot of pressure this season. Six episodes is not a lot of time to wrap up so many loose ends, and we know that it hasn’t been easy for everyone involved to make something happen. Even still, we do tend to think that there will be closure, and we’re excited for what that will look like.

