La Brea series finale: Will Natalie Zea, Eve appear?

As we try our best to prepare for the series finale of La Brea arriving in the near future, why not get to the big question now? Of course, that pertains to the status of one Natalie Zea as Eve, an important person on the show who has nonetheless been MIA for most of the final season.

First and foremost, we do want to do our part to reassure people: Signs do appear that you will see Eve in the finale in some form. We can’t sit here and promise that it’s going to be a huge percentage of the finale, but we don’t think that we’re just going to have a stand-in for the entirety of this story.

Now that we’ve said all of this, there are still some other questions that you do have to wonder here, with the biggest one being just what the context of this appearance is going to be. If we had to hand over some sort of a guess here, it would be that seeing Eve will come as an extension of Gavin and the rest of the family reuniting with her. This has been a show that has killed characters off left and right and yet, we do think that we are still building towards some sort of relatively satisfying conclusion. At this point, we would be shocked by any other outcome.

Obviously, it would have been great to see more of Natalie through the final season and yet, at the end of the day that’s complicated. We hope that in the aftermath of this show, both she and a lot of other cast members are going to be able to do some other things. Pilot season is almost here!

