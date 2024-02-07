La Brea season 3 episode 5 shocker: Is Levi dead?

We should not be surprised that La Brea season 3 episode 5 came with some sort of major death. Isn’t that just the name of the game here? We have seen so many characters killed off over the years and with that in mind, we’ve long felt that only a handful of people are safe.

Well, it seems like now is the end of the road for Levi. The character (played by Nicholas Gonzalez) has gone through a lot ever since the start of the series and in the end, we cannot say that we’re all that shocked by where things have left off now. He is someone who has tried to find a path forward despite tumultuous relationships and everything with both Gavin and Eve; in this episode, one of his final wishes was simply that he and Gavin were able to get on the same page. Based on what we have seen now, they may have been able to do that.

(Side note: Why do characters played by Gonzalez have to die the vast majority of the time? What is with that really?)

As we move into the next episode, it does at least seem like Gavin and his family do have a chance to reunite with Eve, as they have a chance to move into the 1960’s now. There have been so many travels since the start of the series but now, they may be on the right path towards not just finding Natalie Zea’s character, but also paving the way for a better future.

Unfortunately, finding a better future may still come with its fair share of tragedies. When the dust settles, that is clearly something that defines this journey. We just hope that Levi is still remembered for all he managed to do.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to La Brea, including what else is ahead

What did you think about the events of La Brea season 3 episode 5?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back to get some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







