La Brea season 3 episode 6 spoilers: The series finale…

Next week on NBC, you are going to have your chance to see La Brea season 3 episode 6 — also known as the series finale. So, what can we say about it now?

Well, for starters, let’s kick things off by saying the following: Are you ready for closure? Is there going to be closure? This is the prevailing mystery right now! The big challenge we’re wondering about right now is whether or not there is simply enough time with such a shortened season, but that was really out of the writers’ control. Instead, they’re doing the best with the time that they have at the moment.

So is Gavin going to be able to reunite with Eve? Is the family going to be back together? We imagine that there’s a lot of action and emotion from start to finish here, and we do think that we’re going to build towards a fantastic conclusion. We hope that

Below, you can check out the full La Brea season 3 episode 6 synopsis with other insight on what lies ahead:

02/13/2024 (09:00PM – 10:00PM) (Tuesday) : In the series finale, Gavin leads the survivors in trying to find Eve, Josh and Riley. Will he be able to finally reunite his family and still find a way back to the lives they once knew? TV-14

Why no extended episode?

We know that with a lot of series finale, there is of course that larger interest that some would have in getting a story that sticks around for a little while longer. Unfortunately, NBC just doesn’t tend to do a lot of longer episodes unless they have a very specific purpose or way to make it happen. It can mess things up with a lot of affiliates — hence, why this is only going to be 60 minutes.

