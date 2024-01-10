Is Natalie Zea leaving La Brea, and where is Eve?

Is Natalie Zea leaving La Brea, and what in the world is going on with Eve? From the end of season 2 alone, there’s a chance you may have been wondering this question already. (Rest assured, there are no spoilers from the season 3 premiere within.)

First and foremost, let’s start things off by saying the following: Zea is not 100% gone from this show. The actress is going to be around, but all indications are that her presence will be dramatically reduced from what we have seen in the past. Her storyline is shrouded in mystery and for a reason; we do at least think that she is going to factor into the endgame.

In general, you should go ahead and prepare for the rest of the story on La Brea to move extremely fast. There are only six episodes here, meaning five more after you see tonight. Given that this is also network TV, we’ve also got brief episodes that don’t have a lot of wiggle room insofar as runtimes go. Maybe we’ll get more and more clues about her story over time and in the end, that has to be enough for us.

Now, let’s just cross our fingers and hope that the end of the story is satisfying. Whether it is Eve, Gavin, or the rest of the family, we know that we’re building towards a lot of different surprises. Every person could have their own ending, and that’s something that you should prepare for here in advance.

Let’s also cross our fingers that we get to see Natalie in some other great role shortly after the end of this show. One of the great things that we have seen from her over time is a real ability to balance out a wide array of different genres.

