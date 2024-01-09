La Brea season 3 spoilers: Will there be a proper series finale?

As we prepare for the launch of La Brea season 3 this week on NBC, the #1 thing worth noting is that this is the final season. It is only going to be six episodes but through that, you are going to have a chance to see dinosaurs, emotional moments, and hopefully an ending to a lot of the show’s central mysteries.

So while it’s understandable to be upset that the show is ending, we can at least say this: You will have a finale that ties things together, as the creative team new in advance. In speaking on this further to Screen Rant, here is at least some of what showrunner David Appelbaum had to say:

We knew from the beginning of writing. That’s what we were told before we started the season. While it’s certainly disappointing to know that it’s ending, it’s also useful in terms of how you craft stories, because you can really write to the ending. The first thing that we figured out as a writing group was, “Where do we want to bring all the characters?” And then once we have those ideas, we could really craft all the stories around that. A lot of shows don’t get that luxury. A lot of shows just end, and they weren’t able to write to good endings, and then the audience is frustrated.

I hope no one in the audience will feel frustrated by this ending. I think the series finale is our best episode we’ve ever done. It’s the biggest episode, and it’s also the most emotional episode, and everything is building towards that. It’s really one long emotional and action adventure story that we’re telling in the season. It’s really exciting that we got to do it this way and that people are soon going to get to experience it for themselves.

One of the biggest questions that we have at the moment pertains to Eve, and for good reason. Where in the world did she go at the end of last season? Also, is there any way at all to bring her back? At the moment, we certainly hope that is the case.

For now, let’s just cross our fingers … and hope that no major characters end up becoming dino chow by the end of things here.

