La Brea season 3 premiere spoilers: A search for Eve in ‘Sierra’

For those who have not heard as of yet, the La Brea season 3 premiere carries with it the title of “Sierra.” Want to know more?

Well, let’s start things off here by making one thing abundantly clear: There is a lot of drama that is going to be present here immediately when the show airs on January 9. How can there not be, when you consider the events of the season 2 finale? At the time of this writing Eve is MIA, and we’re hoping to learn more soon about where she is and what her absence means. (It has already been reported that Natalie Zea will return for the final season, but in a more limited capacity.)

To get a few specifics about this premiere, just check out the official synopsis below per SpoilerTV:

After the Clearing’s destroyed in a dinosaur attack, the Survivors must find a new home. Gavin discovers a clue about where Eve has been taken, but tracking the lead down results in even more tragic consequences.

So does all of this mean that another character is going to die? We should note that we absolutely do think that we will eventually get some sort of happy resolution to this story, but that does not mean that it is going to come easy. Instead, we tend to believe that the final six episodes are going to bring more strife and adversity than ever, but also (hopefully) some answers. Just remember for a moment here that the show does not have a lot of time to tie together a lot of loose ends. With that in mind, everyone is going to need to move and move a little bit quickly.

