La Brea season 3 trailer sets the stage for final episodes

La Brea season 3 is currently set to come your way on Tuesday, January 9, and the stakes here could not be higher. In the event you did not know already, this is the final season for the drama; not only that, but it is only going to be six episodes! Every single story you get is going to be hugely significant, so prepare yourselves for a lot of epic, dramatic twists over the course of it.

If you head over to the link here, you can also see the first trailer for what lies ahead, one that reminds us that Eve wants nothing more than to be back with her family. Meanwhile, in the past there is going to be more danger than ever with dinosaurs and all sorts of other threats. This show is going to remain completely bonkers, not that this should come as much of a surprise.

Moving forward into the season, we also do think we’re going to learn more about Gavin’s family, and we’re sure that there are a lot of twists and turns that come about rather quickly. There is definitely a lot of ground to cover in a short period of time here, and we honestly just hope that there is a way to build towards a proper ending. We tend to think the journey was never intended to be over this soon, but due to lower season 2 ratings and a number of other factors, we’ve gotta go ahead and prepare for the endgame.

Rest assured of this, though — we are going to get some more teases before La Brea does end up coming back on the air! For now, we’d just advise you to brace yourselves for all sorts of fun announcements the rest of the way.

