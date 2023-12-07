La Brea season 3: Natalie Zea returning, but for how long?

We know that there have been rumors for a while surrounding Natalie Zea and her future on La Brea, and we have clarity. Is it the kind that qualifies as good news? Well, there may be a lot of different opinions out there on that subject.

For the time being, here is at least some of what we can say. According to a report from TVLine, the actress will still appear moving forward, but also has a significantly-smaller presence over the course of the final six episodes. All of her scenes were reportedly shot in Los Angeles, and she did not return to Australia to film the remainder of the scenes.

So what will all of this mean? It really just makes the overall sense of confusion around the show’s future even greater. While we’ve known for months that theses six episodes could end up being the end of the show, it’s still bizarre that a series with this many loose ends is going to be tied together so fast. Also, there is another question as to whether or not Eve is going to be back around her family much at all.

La Brea is still a show that we’re glad to see exist in some shape or form, mostly due to the fact that it represents an original, super-crazy idea that stands out amidst a sea of franchises and a lot of other stuff that feels grossly too similar at the end of the day. It also actually did get off to a great start in the ratings, though some of those numbers did unfortunately slip over time. That is something that even still, we’re having to contend with when it comes to a number of shows out there.

Remember that the final season is slated to premiere in 2024. We will have other updates soon enough.

