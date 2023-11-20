La Brea ending at NBC with season 3; episode count revealed

While we don’t think the following La Brea season 2 news will come as a shock to a lot of people, everything is now confirmed. The time-travel drama is now officially set to conclude with season 3.

Today, this news was first revealed by Deadline, mere minutes after the show’s return date of Tuesday, January 9 was confirmed. The series is only going to have a six-episode final chapter, and that was ordered back in anticipation of the industry strikes earlier this year.

Does this mean that we’re going to get closure to a lot of the stories? Most likely, though we’re also not going to sit here and say with confidence that every loose end is going to be tied up. Six episodes is just not a lot of time!

While we certainly wish that there was a chance at a season 4 here, NBC may also be looking at some of their ratings trends as they made this decision. The second season of the Natalie Zea drama generated a 0.3 rating in the 18-49 demographic and then also just over 2.7 million live viewers, with the numbers slipping dramatically as the episodes went along. These were big drops from the season 1 numbers and clearly, the show was trending downward. This is their way to give a certain element of closure while also giving them a chance to move on.

Obviously, it would’ve been great to at least have an 8-10 episode send-off, but we’ll be grateful for whatever we have here. Also, can we have everyone back in the present … or at least together and happy? There’s a lot of stuff that we have to cross our fingers for at this point, and we don’t think the show is going to be handing out a lot of spoilers for some of this is in advance.

