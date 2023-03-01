La Brea season 2 finale cliffhanger: Where is Eve? Gavin’s sister?

We knew that we could be getting some sort of cliffhanger entering the La Brea season 2 finale — but did you really expect what we got?

Well, the closing minutes of the installment this time around made one thing very clear: Eve is gone. Also, Gavin and the others are in a very different world than they once were. To be specific, they’ve got more in common with Jurassic Park than ever. We know that there were all those portals that potentially opened up in the closing minutes, so the question of where and when for these three is now all the more important. Also, there’s clearly an elevated sense of danger. There’s also the reveal of Gavin’s mysterious sister, which is something else that could come into play when we do see the third season premiere. (For now, the show has only been confirmed for six additional episodes — how is that enough time to tell the story that we have at the moment.)

Now, there is also the question of Eve, who fell through the portal at the end of the finale. All signs suggest that she will be able to reunite with her family in some way … but there is the question of how that comes about.

If you have been with La Brea since the very start of the series, then you know a certain amount of the show’s MO already — this is really a story all about giving characters some impossible odds, and then also forcing them to deal with a lot of the aftermath of it. This is a story that is as messy and crazy as you’re going to see, but that’s a part of the entertainment!

Let’s just say that after seeing these cliffhangers, we’re more grateful than ever to already know that a season 2 is coming. We can already imagine the insanity that would spiral out of not knowing anything else about the future at this point…

What did you think about the events of the La Brea season 2 finale over on NBC?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are more updates on the way that we do not want you missing. (Photo: NBC.)

