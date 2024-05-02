Eric trailer: See Benedict Cumberbatch, puppets in Netflix mystery

Is Netflix’s Eric one of the most intriguing mysteries of the next several months? At this point, it feels easy to argue so.

What makes this show so special? Well, for starters, you’ve got Benedict Cumberbatch as a puppeteer who does whatever he can to figure out what happened to his son Edgar. This is going to be a strange, surreal, but also pretty dark mystery. We hope that there is an answer to Edgar’s whereabouts, but this also does not feel like a world where that is guaranteed.

To get a better sense of everything that’s ahead here, let’s start off by sharing the synopsis:

Set in 1980s New York, Eric is a new emotional thriller from Abi Morgan following the desperate search of a father when his nine year old son disappears one morning on the way to school. Vincent, one of New York’s leading puppeteers and creator of the hugely popular children’s television show, ‘Good Day Sunshine,’ struggles to cope with the loss of his son, Edgar, becoming increasingly distressed and volatile. Full of self-loathing and guilt around Edgar’s disappearance, he clings to his son’s drawings of a blue monster puppet, ERIC, convinced that if he can get ERIC on TV then Edgar will come home. As Vincent’s progressively destructive behaviour alienates his family, his work colleagues, and the detectives trying to help him, it’s Eric, a delusion of necessity, who becomes his only ally in the pursuit to bring his son home.

If you are so inclined, you can also see the newly-released trailer for what lies ahead over here, in all of its glory and entertainment. After checking this out, how can you not be at least a little bit curious as to what the rest of the show is going to look like? We’ve got a great deal of faith in Cumberbatch, especially since he doesn’t ever have to dive back into TV unless he really believes the story.

