AGT: Fantasy League finale preview: Sofie Dossi’s new act!

Are you prepared to see the AGT: Fantasy League finale on NBC a little bit later tonight? Why not prepare with Sofie Dossi?

If you reflect on the past several years of the America’s Got Talent franchise, it is easy to argue that the contortionist is one of the more memorable acts. She got a Golden Buzzer from Reba McEntire during Judge Cuts years ago, and has now been on multiple spin-offs since her original appearance. We know that her iconic move is shooting a target via bow and arrow with her feet, but she’s also shown that she has a few other tricks, as well.

With that, we bring you the latest sneak peek courtesy of NBC. If you head over to the show’s official YouTube, you can get a better sense of what we’re talking about here. Dossi here does a routine that is a lot about arm strength in the end, as she is able to hop from one tiny platform to the next using just her hands. Did we mention that the platform is also slowly rotating? There is an element of danger here, plus of course tremendous timing. Contortionist acts are not easy and they require a rigorous amount of training — in the end, we do think that Sofie has cemented herself as a contender.

Will she win? That’s where things get tough — she is fantastic, but so is everyone else in the competition at this stage. There are no duds left, and we have seen enough of these AGT spin-offs to know that by and large, all bets are off and it is silly to make too many bold predictions here at the end of the day in advance. We just hope that everyone left brings their A-game.

