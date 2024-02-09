AGT: Fantasy League finale: Kodi Lee sings ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’

Monday night is set to bring you the AGT: Fantasy League finale on NBC, so why not see a sneak preview now about Kodi Lee?

We don’t think that we have to tell you that this is one of the most popular acts in the history of the franchise. His original audition was one of the last performances that truly went viral all over the globe and in America. Beyond just that, he’s performed very well in every spin-off he’s been a part of. It’s not surprise that he’s in the finale, and based on what we’ve just heard, he may actually have a chance at the grand prize!

If you head over to the link here right now, you can see a sneak peek courtesy of the network that features Kodi’s take on the classic Queen anthem “Bohemian Rhapsody” that may be one of the cooler covers we’ve heard of it over the years. We know that it’s easy to root for Kodi just based on his backstory and his voice, but let’s give him some credit for his artistry here, as well. Whether it be the key changes or the melodic risks, this is a really unique version of the track. He still has moments to show off his voice, but this is no karaoke session. This is a guy who has a really great sense of who he wants to be as a performer. He brings it and then some!

We wish we could sit here and say that Kodi has a great chance of winning AGT: Fantasy League, but who honestly knows? This is really going to be all about what the audience in the studio thinks, given that the American viewing public has no real say in anything. We’d wish this part of the show would change, but it is also easier for NBC to shoot it in its current form.

Related – Check out some of the latest AGT: Fantasy League results right now

Do you think that Kodi Lee has a great chance of winning AGT: Fantasy League based largely on this?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for more.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







