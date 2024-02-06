AGT: Fantasy League results: Shadow Ace makes it to the finale!

Entering tonight’s AGT: Fantasy League episode, we understood that three acts would make it to the finale. Two would get Golden Buzzers. Meanwhile, the other would advance thanks to the audience at the end of the show.

Is it frustrating that only three acts from tonight are moving forward? Absolutely, but at the same time it’s hard to be really upset when you consider the circumstances here. At least all of the acts tonight got a second chance to show what they can do, and that is something that we have not seen in every other season out there.

Without further ado here, let’s get into the results. Also, let’s throw a big surprise in here: Shadow Ace made it into the finale! This is surprising when you consider the fact that you have Kseniya Simonova, Sheldon Riley, and a ton of other really good acts in here. Yet, we will at least say that he is the best shadow-puppet act in the series’ history.

It is also somewhat shocking that Darci Lynne did not advance … or is it? She may have had she leaned more into what she’s known for. Honestly, we give her credit for trying to do something a little bit different at this point in her life, and she’s always going to have the ventriloquist part of herself, as well. So long as she still has that affection for Petunia and her puppets, she’ll be good.

For now, Shadow Ace just has to figure out how in the world to top what he has already done so far, and we don’t think that is going to be all that easy. Just consider his overall body of work tonight with the assist from Simon Cowell!

Related – Be sure to get some additional AGT: Fantasy League news right away, including a sneak preview about Shadow Ace

What do you think about the audience’s decision on tonight’s AGT: Fantasy League episode?

Do you think it was right or wrong? Go ahead and let us know in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some additional updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







