AGT: Fantasy League video: Shadow Ace, Simon Cowell team up?

Are you ready to check out the latest AGT: Fantasy League episode on Monday night? Well, get prepared for the return of Shadow Ace! This is an act that had a great showing in its first performance, and that was clearly enough for him to make it this far.

Now, let’s just go ahead and say that the shadow-puppet master has found a way, once more, to take things up a notch! So how is he doing it here? Let’s just say that it has a thing or two to do with the presence of none other than Simon Cowell.

If you head over to the show’s official YouTube Channel, you can get a far better sense of what lies ahead here; not only that, but also a much better sense of how the judge is involved! Shadow Ace actually uses him as a jumping-off point for some new shadow puppets, which are absolutely fun and imaginative. This may be the most unique version of his act that we’ve had a chance to see so far.

In the end, though, this is a really hard act to judge. Is what he does incredibly unique? Without a doubt, we tend to think that this is the case! However, there are still some questions as to whether or not it is enough for him to actually get through to the next round. Shadow puppetry of this level is incredibly difficult and yet, is it something that can constitute a full show? This is one of many things that we are left to wonder about at the moment, and we do think that it is something that may be on everyone’s minds.

Remember here that two acts will get through thanks to Golden Buzzers. Meanwhile, the other will get through because of the audience voting.

