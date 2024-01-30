AGT: Fantasy League results shocker: Loren Allred eliminated!

At the end of tonight’s AGT: Fantasy League episode, we were able to get information on everyone who advanced to the finale.

Let’s start this piece off with a reminder as to how things played out tonight. There were two acts who advanced over the course of the episode thanks to the Golden Buzzers, and then there was one other person who did so with the help of the audience. These three will join the three advancing acts from next week, and the four Golden Buzzer recipients from the first four weeks, in the upcoming finale.

So, what exactly happened here? Well, congratulations to Pack Drumline, who make it to the finale. They join Kodi Lee and Aidan Bryant, who both received Golden Buzzers earlier on in the end. Were they all deserving? Sure, but at the same time we can’t help but feel stunned that Loren Allred isn’t there. She has proven to be a pretty outstanding singer, but we get the feeling that the show didn’t want to carry two vocalists forward to the finale from the group. (Or, at least the audience did not.) Pack Drumline has so much energy that they’re also one of those acts that is even better in the event you’re in attendance for them.

In the end, the biggest thing to remember when it comes to the results on AGT: Fantasy League tonight is quite simple: It is inevitable that you’re going to dislike some of the results. This has happened with every one of these spin-offs that the audience has voted on to a certain degree. We think the bread and butter of the show is when the whole country votes; otherwise, it’s much too easy for everyone to throw on a tinfoil hat and start coming up with various theories.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on AGT: Fantasy League, including who received the Golden Buzzers tonight

What did you think about the events of the AGT: Fantasy League results tonight?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming bac

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







