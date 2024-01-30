AGT: Fantasy League: Aidan Bryant, Kodi Lee’s Golden Buzzers

We knew entering tonight’s AGT: Fantasy League episode that we were going to get two separate Golden Buzzers. Isn’t that worthy of excitement?

Well, for the sake of this article, let’s dive into the two different acts to get that honor and with that, a ticket to the finale.

Aidan Bryant – We don’t think that this one comes as all that much of a surprise to anyone, given that he is a former All-Stars champion. Still, there was no guarantee that he’d get a one-way ticket given the competition that existed in this episode. He’s a great aerialist but beyond that, he is versatile.

Kodi Lee – Definitely no surprise here, either! We are talking about another winner and someone who, clearly, the show wanted to keep around as long as they could. Also, we do think that it was a smart move for him to do an original song here of “Journey of You and I,” one that allows viewers to form a deeper emotional connection with him. Sure, the covers are great but at the same time, you also want to give people a larger taste of who you can be outside of the show. A lot of this stuff is important at the end of the day.

Ultimately, it feels like a lot of these Golden Buzzers are really themed around one question — whether or not these two are serious contenders to actually win the show. It feels pretty clear at this point that the producers want a certain element of unpredictability here and in the end, that is exactly what they’ve given us moving forward.

Of course, it is still really hard to sit here and call any one particular person a favorite; we’ll have to wait and see what happens in the second performance show. We still have a long ways to go in order to get to that.

Related – Go ahead and get some other discussion about tonight’s AGT: Fantasy League right now

What do you think about the Golden Buzzers we got on AGT: Fantasy League tonight?

Share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back to get some additional insight.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







