AGT: Fantasy League video: Loren Allred sings ‘Over the Rainbow’

As we prepare for the semifinals for AGT: Fantasy League on Monday night, does Loren Allred have to be considered the favorite?

Well, what we will say is this: She has a sensational voice! She’s one of the best singers to ever grace this franchise, and we know that she’s already a big name in certain parts of the world. We know that she’s most famous for recording “Never Enough” from The Greatest Showman, but she’s got another performance this coming week of the classic “Over the Rainbow.” Just like you would imagine, she is absolutely sensational and this raises a lot of big questions. What else could she prepare for the finale? Could she get a one-way ticket to the finale?

For those who are not aware, you are going to see two different Golden Buzzers over the course of this upcoming episode, so you absolutely do have a lot to look forward to. For more, we suggest that you check out the official synopsis below:

01/29/2024 (08:00PM – 10:00PM) (Monday) : The semi-finals begin with judges Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel, Mel B and host Terry Crews. The remaining acts perform as two will receive Golden Buzzers and advance to the finals, joined by a third chosen by the audience voters. TV-PG D, L

Based on this, it’s clear that the competition is going to be narrowing down fast here but honestly, we don’t mind. We’re just glad that we had a chance to see so many performers more than once this season and the early portion of the show was not rushed.

If you do want to watch all of Loren’s latest performance, you can do so over at the link here. We do think that choosing such a classic will help her to get universal praise from everyone voting in the audience.

What do you think about Loren Allred singing “Over the Rainbow” on AGT: Fantasy League?

