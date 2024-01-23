AGT: Fantasy League results: Did Darci Lynn advance after risk?

Who advanced to the next round on AGT: Fantasy League this week, and was the incredible Darci Lynne among them?

Based on what we’ve seen over the past couple of episodes, this iteration of the talent competition has at least gotten things partially right. We haven’t hated all of the acts that made it through, but at the same time, we’re still appalled about some choices. How did we not get more Piff the Magic Dragon, seriously?

The debate about Darci started almost immediately after she got a surprising amount of criticism from the judges over switching up her act and singing more on her own while playing the guitar. Her puppet Petunia was still a part of it, but it wasn’t the only part of it. Honestly, we had no issue with what she did at all. She’s already found a lot of fame as a ventriloquist and clearly, she also wants to do things on her own and branch out. She was still a kid when she first won and now, she’s a young adult! She’s also clearly a musician and this was a venue to show that.

In the end, the audience did put her through to the next round, and that is all that matters. She was joined there by a pretty talented group of people that included Aidan Bryant, Musa Motha, GhettoKids, Anna Deguzman, and the Sainted Choir, who got the Golden Buzzer on the night.

Who didn’t move on?

It is weird to not see the Clairvoyants there, given that they are clearly world-class and have performed in front of amazing crowds. This is the Piff the Magic Dragon shocker of the episode. We do also think Brian Justin Crum deserved it, but we’re a little less surprised since clearly, this show wants a lot of non-singers to stick around and add some more variety into the mix.

