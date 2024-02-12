Evil season 4: Why no Super Bowl – premiere date reveal?

What is going on when it comes to Evil season 4 over at Paramount+? At the moment, we have all sorts of questions. Filming is already done and beyond just that, we are eagerly awaiting for the streaming service to just announce something.

Why didn’t they take advantage during the Super Bowl tonight? That is easily the question that we are wondering, given all the ads for various shows during the broadcast tonight. This is the most-watched event of the entire year and in theory, you would want to do whatever you can in order to ensure that you get people talking!

Unfortunately, the truth here is that Super Bowl spots can be really hard to predict much of the time, and absolutely that was the case here. We do think that Paramount+ is going to give us an Evil announcement soon, but the truth is that ads during the big game are expensive, and Paramount can probably make a lot of money from putting another spot in there.

Rest assured that whenever the Katja Herbers – Mike Colter series does come on the air, we are certain to get a lot of fantastic drama. Also, reasons to really freak you out. The reason we do believe the wait will be worth it here is because this show, routinely, has done a really great job of going far outside the box. Why in the world would we see anything different here?

Beyond all of this…

We just hope that there is a chance that we’re going to be seeing a season 5 on the other side of this, but we’ll have to wait and see for some renewal news. Original and unique stories are so hard to come by within the world of rampant cancellations elsewhere.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

