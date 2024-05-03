FBI: Most Wanted season 5 episode 11 spoilers: Barnes’ pain

As you prepare to see FBI: Most Wanted season 5 episode 11 on CBS on Tuesday night, get some of your tissues at the ready. Based on what we’re seeing and hearing at this point about “Radio Silence,” this could prove to be one of the more emotional stories that you have a chance to see this season — especially for Barnes.

So what is at the center of it? Let’s just say that it has to do a lot with her personal life, as there is a serious risk that she could end up both divorced and without her kids close to her. That is a hard pill to swallow, and it could be even harder to balance that with an extremely-challenging case.

For more thoughts on what’s to come, be sure to check out the full FBI: Most Wanted season 5 episode 11 synopsis below:

“Radio Silence” – When two NYPD officers are gunned down by a mystery assailant while responding to a robbery, the Fugitive Task Force must act quickly to catch the culprit before more officers are targeted. Meanwhile, Barnes struggles when Charlotte wants to proceed with a divorce and threatens to relocate with the kids, on FBI: MOST WANTED, Tuesday, May 7 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

Note that there are of course three episodes to come for this season, and that means that there are a lot of various challenges / twists coming. Be prepared for that, and of course a lot of danger. This is the sort of show that does that better than any other one out there, especially when you think about who the Fugitive Task Force are going to be up against.

