Evil season 4 premiere date: A February 2024 update

Now that we are into February, is there a chance that we are finally going to get some news on an Evil season 4 premiere date?

The first thing that we really should note when it comes to this particular show is that you’ve been waiting to see for a rather long time. Filming was delayed last May amidst the WGA strike, but the cast and crew returned in December to tie everything together. We want to believe that at this point, a lot of the stories are already together and with that in mind, there’s going to be a chance for a start date to be announced.

Are we actually going to see Katja Herbers, Mike Colter, and the rest of the cast back on Paramount+ this month? We doubt that. However, there is a chance that an Evil premiere date is going to be announced and honestly, we’d been more than happy about that. Anything to give us at least something to look forward to is a cause for great excitement.

Of course, beyond just news on a season 4 premiere date, our hope is that we’ll also hear something specifically about a season 5 at the same time. We know that streaming shows do have a tendency to have a relatively short shelf life and yet, we do think that there is more to this story than what we’ve seen to date. Given the sort of demonic discoveries that are made here, it does feel easily like you could find a way to get another couple of seasons out of this without fail.

For now, all we can do is cross our fingers and hope for the best. Who knows? Maybe there’s a chance that we’re going to see something announced during the Super Bowl, which airs this year on CBS.

