True Detective: Night Country episode 6 (finale) run time revealed

This coming weekend we are going to see the True Detective: Night Country finale arrive over on HBO. Obviously, it will be epic. Is that going to be reflected when it comes to the run time?

Just remember this: There is SO much that showrunner Issa Lopez needs to bring to the table within episode 6. You have to resolve that big cliffhanger when it comes to Hank Pryor’s death and beyond that, there are also questions when it comes to what happened to Annie K. as well as the scientists at the Tsalal Research Station. So many loose ends of course means a longer episode, and we’re pleased to say that we are going to get just that now.

Per HBO’s official guide, the final episode of Night Country is going to run for about 80 minutes including the end credits. That should give Lopez and everyone behind the scenes enough time to give us a worthy conclusion to this story.

Of course, we wish that this season had lasted for longer than six episodes, but this was however long this particular story needed to be. Our hope is that in the aftermath of this finale, another idea will surface and then some of the initial seeds will start to be sewn for a possible season 5 down the road. Even though nothing has been confirmed on this front as of yet, we do still think that it is pretty darn easy to be optimistic. All things considered, why wouldn’t we be? We do think that this season has really been the biggest breakthrough the show has had creatively since the very first one; with that, it has revived the property and generated a lot of hype for something more.

