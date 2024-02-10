True Detective: Night Country finale spoilers: Star teases ending

The True Detective: Night Country finale is coming to HBO in just over a week and at this point, it is fair to have high hopes! Issa Lopez has constructed an incredible and complicated world in Ennis, Alaska, one full of mystery and wonder.

Of course, with so much ambition comes high expectations, and you have to wonder if this show can possibly stick the landing. Remember that we still have multiple mysteries to be solved here, whether it be what happened to Annie K. or the truth about the Tsalal Research Station. This is a lot to be wrapped up in a tiny window of time, and the series has our sympathy trying to play all of this out.

The good news is this — one of the actors on board the show feels like you’re getting a fantastic end to this story, and they also know the pressure that is out there to deliver. Speaking to Entertainment Weekly about all of this, take a look at some of what Finn Bennett (who plays Pete Pryor) had to say:

Personally, I think a finale in a murder mystery, or any show that you could consider similar to this, is usually really disappointing. And I watched this show, and I burst into tears, not only because I was so proud and overwhelmed with what we had achieved, but because of the ending and how satisfying it is and how gut-wrenching it is. I think, one, be prepared to be satisfied. And, two, it is a real tear-jerker, in my opinion. I think it’s beautiful, and I’m very, very proud of it. And also, be prepared to try and keep your mind open to it. I think what’s so brilliant about True Detective, particularly season 1, is you can make your own explanation if you wish. You can lean into a supernatural element, if you wish, in that first season, and I think there’s room for that here.

We know that for Pete in particular, this finale will be especially painful — this is a man who just killed his father. He did it in order to protect Danvers and Navarro and while it may have been the right thing, that comes with a lot of pain. It’s hard to say how he will heal after all of this.

