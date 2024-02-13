The Bachelor episode 5 spoilers: Joey is off to Spain!

As we prepare to see The Bachelor episode 5 on ABC, there is one thing you should know first: When it will air. You won’t be waiting long! The next installment of the Joey Graziadei reality show is coming tomorrow night; we are getting two episodes this week, a scheduling quirk that does tend to happen with some regularity on this show.

So what is coming up now? Well, we do tend to think we’ve passed the point where drama will be center stage all of the time — but there could still be some here and there. The series is evolving to a certain extent! You will now see Joey and the remaining women take off to Spain, where there will be a few more dates. It does not seem as though we’ve got another two-on-one on the horizon, so that isn’t something that you have to worry about here.

Below, you can check out the full The Bachelor episode 5 synopsis with some other insight as to what lies ahead:

The dramatic conclusion to the cocktail party cliffhanger brings exciting news – “The Bachelor” is off to Spain. In Andalusia, two one-on-ones and a group date lead to another emotional rose ceremony and a sneak peek at the rest of the season.

(TV-PG, DL) Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

Will there be a surprise event late in the season?

We know that we’ve seen some really dramatic finales here and there over the years and yet, we’re not that sure there is going to be one this time. For now, it feels at least relatively clear who some of Joey’s favorites are, and we’re not altogether sure at the moment that we are going to see that changing.

Related – Is the future of Bachelor in Paradise in jeopardy?

What do you most want to see moving into The Bachelor episode 5 over on ABC?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back to get some additional updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







