Bachelor in Paradise season 10: Has it been canceled at ABC?

Is there a chance that we’re going to be seeing a Bachelor in Paradise season 10 at some point over the next year? There is a cause for concern.

So, what is going on here? Why the question now? Well, some of that has to do with the fact that even though The Golden Bachelorette was revealed yesterday, there was no mention about another season of Paradise. That has to make you wonder if something strange is going on with what has been a summer staple for a rather long time now.

If there is a reason why ABC could move on from this part of the franchise, it may simply be a matter of ratings. While it may have a devoted following, it is the lowest-rated of some of these shows. Not only that, but it is also one that has grown increasingly stale over time. Using the same location over the years had its quirks, but it’s hard to envision anything new or exciting happening at that beach at this point. Meanwhile, the format itself is pretty routine and we know a lot of the beats.

If we don’t get some sort of season of Paradise this year, it’s still possible that it returns in 2025. Or, it’s also possible that ABC re-thinks everything and comes up with another version of the franchise. Remember, in order for Bachelor in Paradise to happen, you needed to get rid of Bachelor Pad. Sometimes, things just need to change!

The one thing we know is this: Regardless of what happened over the course of the next few months, we do think the network believes majorly in Bachelor Nation. We could easily have another surprise show down the road.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

