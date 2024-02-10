The Bachelor episode 4 spoilers: Any 2-on-1 date clues?

As many of you may be aware at this point, you are going to be seeing The Bachelor episode 4 arrive on ABC this Monday — and with that, of course, comes the promise of even more tension. Joey Graziadei and the remainder of his women are heading off to Malta and while there, you will see some romance — but beyond that, also the return of the infamous 2-on-1 date.

So far, we have already seen the folks at the network do whatever they can to make a mean out of this event and honestly, we do understand why. A lot of these dates have been iconic over the years, so it makes all the sense in the world that this one would very-much be, as well. Our hope here is that through a lot of it, we’re going to have a better opportunity to see whether Sydney or Maria can focus on the relationship rather than what is swirling around them — though based on the promo here alone, it seems like Sydney is the one focusing the most on the back-and-forth in her conversations with Joey.

Is there a clue in this promo as to his final decision? Well, we do hear him say to one woman that he cannot give them a rose, so we tend to think at least one person is leaving. However, this does not guarantee that the other one is safe! We have seen Bachelors in the past just cut through the drama here and send two women home at once.

For now, we tend to believe that Sydney will be the one leaving, largely due to her committing what we believe to largely be a franchise cardinal sin of spending too much time talking about someone else. Regardless of your intention, it almost never goes well and there is a mountain of evidence that supports this.

This article was written by Jessica Bunbun.

