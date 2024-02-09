The Bachelor episode 4 promo: Will Joey eliminate Sydney, Maria?

As we prepare for The Bachelor episode 4, we know that there will be a lot of fun for Joey Graziadei in Malta. Yet, also some drama.

So, where does a lot of it begin? Let’s just say that it starts on a certain level with Sydney and Maria, mostly because it has to. These two are going to be going on a two-on-one date with him, one that has felt weeks in the making even though the season is only three weeks deep! It feels like Sydney has tried to frame things with Maria in one way, whereas we have seen a lot of information to the opposite. This really seems like one of those messy calamities where everyone has an opinion on who is right versus who is wrong but in the end, we’re not sure that this situation helps anyone. After all, typically what you want to do on this show is avoid these situations outright.

For now, we think that Joey either eliminates Sydney or sends both of them packing. Either way, we think both are bound for Paradise … provided that a Bachelor in Paradise season ends up happening down the road.

As for the rest of the episode, you’re going to see a medieval themed date that actually looks really fun … provided that nobody takes it that seriously. There are also two episodes that are airing next week, so our advice right now is to go ahead and clear your schedule. By the end of the week, you should have a better sense of who some of the favorites are … though we would personally put Daisy pretty darn high on the list based on everything that we have seen at the moment.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

