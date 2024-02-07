The Bachelor episode 4 spoilers: Joey Graziadei dates in Malta

As you prepare for The Bachelor episode 4 on ABC on Monday night, there are a few different things to take note of here.

So, where should we start? Well, a natural place is by noting that Joey Graziadei and the remaining 15 women are heading to Malta! Insofar as international dates go, this one is pretty exciting. Just consider that this is a country that does not get a lot of attention for shows like this all of the time. So what’s going to happen here? Think some fun dates, and then also a pretty darn dramatic two-on-one that is going to feature Maria and Sydney. From the moment that the show detected that there was drama here, it felt pretty clear that they were going to get paired with one another.

To get a few more details on what else is ahead, go ahead and check out the full The Bachelor episode 4 synopsis below:

The Bachelor is hitting the road – first stop, Malta. The 15 remaining women pack their bags and prepare to join Joey overseas as the next phase on his journey to find love begins. First up, one lucky lady joins Joey as they explore the gorgeous capital city, Valleta, and share an emotional dinner with its historic coast serving as the backdrop. Then, the largest group date of the season has the women prepared to go medieval in their fight for love, and the tension growing in the house comes to a head on a two-on-one date, plus, a cocktail party full of thorns. Will the waters off the coast be the only thing offering clarity, or will Joey get the answers he needs to hand out a date rose?

The only thing that we can say here is that both women could easily be eliminated on the two-on-one date, and would anyone be altogether surprised, all things considered? At this point, we don’t think either one is making it to the end.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

