The Bachelor episode 4 spoilers: A Sydney, Maria two-on-one date

As you prepare to see The Bachelor episode 4 on ABC next week, you better prepare for the return of something familiar: The two-on-one date is back!

Of course, it feels like this entire date is going to be a production dream come true given that the two people at the center of it right now are none other than Sydney and Maria. These two have been at the center of drama for more than a season now and with that, this feels pretty emblematic of what we have seen so far with this franchise. Anytime producers have two episodes that are at the center of some drama, this is exactly what they want.

We’ve said this before, and we’ll say this a million more times — if you are chosen for a two-on-one date, it basically means that you have no real chance of getting the final rose. One of them could end up advancing for at least a few more episodes, but we don’t anticipate a whole lot more. Heck, there have been scenarios before where we have seen both contestants get eliminated at this point, so we cannot rule that or anything else out.

Beyond everything that we’ve said so far, we know that the next episode is going to be heading beyond America and to some other parts of the world — which is, of course, another one of the big traditions on this show. We do still remain hopeful that Joey Graziadei is going to end up with someone at the end of the season; for the time being, we are still rooting for Daisy. She still seems to be in the driver’s seat here, but there is a chance that we’re going to see a few more twists along the way.

We know that this show can be ridiculous and cheesy, but is it too much to root for at least a few people to be happy?

What do you most want to see moving into The Bachelor episode 4 next week?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







