Mayor of Kingstown season 3 premiere date: February 2024 hopes

Now that we are into February 2024, what more can we say about Mayor of Kingstown season 3? It goes without saying, but we are hoping we learn more sooner rather than later!

So, is there a chance that further news is going to come out this month? Well, if you are hoping for something more regarding a premiere date, there is a good chance that you are going to be disappointed. Given that production only started a short period of time ago, there is no real evidence that anything regarding a return date is imminent. However, with that being said, we may still hear a little bit more this month when it comes to either casting or behind-the-scenes teases in general.

Our expectation for now is that we are going to be seeing the third season at some point before the end of the year, and it is something we are fully grateful here regardless of when it is. After all, following Jeremy Renner’s near-fatal accident over a year ago there were questions as to whether or not we’d have a chance to see the show come back at all. This is not a return that we wanted to see for granted here.

As for whatever the story is going to be here, let’s just say that there is a lot of danger here around the prison and that Mike is going to have his work cut out working to resolve it. We do tend to think that there are going to be some surprise twists and turns and really, what else would you expect from this show? Keeping you on the edge of your seat is really one of the things that they have proven to do best over the years.

