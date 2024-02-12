Monsieur Spade season 1 episode 6 (finale): Finding Zayd

Next week on AMC you are going to have a chance to see Monsieur Spade season 1 episode 6, otherwise known as the finale. Are you ready for what is ahead?

Well, if you saw the promo following the latest episode for what is ahead, then you know that all roads lead back to Zayd. This is the mysterious boy who is believed to be incredibly special by some, and there are some particular reasons for that. Everyone seems to want him for something, but does the boy have any say at all in this? The promo does not suggest so, but him being able to understand more of his situation would be one of the more satisfactory endings we could get for this season — at least in a perfect world.

So what else did we see within the promo? Well, it seems like there is a new, mysterious woman on the scene, and she could have her own role to play in whatever is coming up next. We do think there is a chance that we’re going to have a major surprise or two moving forward.

Will there be a cliffhanger?

We will be able to dig a little bit further into this over the next few days but for now, we are expecting a certain amount of closure. Remember that from the start, Monsieur Spade has been billed as a limited series with a defined beginning, middle, and end. There could be a chance for something more down the road, but we tend to think it is going to be a totally new story as opposed to something that directly continues the storylines here.

