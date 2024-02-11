Monsieur Spade season 1 episode 6 (finale): Is closure coming?

Next week on AMC and AMC+, you are going to have a chance to see Monsieur Spade season 1 episode 6 officially on the air. So, what is there that we can say about it now?

Well, first and foremost we should start with the news that feels more important than anything else. This is the finale! All loose ends so far this season are going to culminate in what is going to be this big, shocking story for Clive Owen and the rest of the cast. Give that this was originally promoted to be a limited series, we don’t necessarily expect a big cliffhanger here.

Obviously, ending a show like this is going to come with huge expectations, especially since the end of The Maltese Falcon is regarded widely to be one of the best among all movies of its era. (It helps when you have a line in there like “the stuff that dreams are made of.”) We hope that characters in here like Spade and Teresa can be set up for a conclusion where their stories can move in all sorts of interesting directions; how could we not?

No matter how things conclude here, we really suppose that we should just be grateful that we have had a chance to see a story like this in the first place on AMC. We know that in general, a follow-up to a movie so many decades ago is not something that tends to generate pop-culture buzz. Yet, this is easily one of the most fascinating and thought-provoking mysteries of its kind. It also helps that we’ve had a fantastic setting here in Bozouls that feels completely immersive.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

