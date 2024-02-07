Monsieur Spade season 2: Any renewal news from TCA?

There was a Monsieur Spade season 1 presence today at the TCA Winter Press Tour, whether it be Clive Owen or the other executive producers. So, did any of this actually lead to a season 2 renewal?

Obviously, we would love nothing more than to get some more news when it comes to the Maltese Falcon follow-up of sorts, as it already has to be in contention as one of the best shows on television. The writing and actor is top-notch, and we say that not even being familiar with most of the cast outside of the leading man. Without knowing what happens in the finale, it certainly seems like there is potential for more. Owen has even said in the past that he is interested, so long as Scott Frank and Tom Fontana stay involved as EPs.

Alas, for the time being not much has changed when it comes to the series’ future status, though we remain hopeful. It is very well possible that both AMC and also Canal+, who co-produces the series, are going to want to see more of the numbers. Honestly, we understand that fully. The critical response has been positive so far, but that may not be enough — they want to see that a show like this is making a considerable amount of money. Isn’t that what matters the most here?

If we do get something more…

Odds are, we are going to be waiting for a while to see what exactly is coming up. There is no hurry to have something else ordered; also, you don’t want to rush anything so that the overall quality of the project is still here.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

