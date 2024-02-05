Monsieur Spade season 1 episode 5: Philippe’s endgame?

As we prepare to check out Monsieur Spade season 1 episode 5 on AMC next week, this feels like the time for more questions. To be specific, let’s go ahead and ask a big one: What is Philippe actually trying to accomplish right now? We don’t think that this is an altogether crazy thing to wonder about.

For now, here is what we can say: At the end of episode 4, we saw Philippe manage to get Zayd thanks to Jean-Pierre. This is something he’s clearly wanted for a while and now, we’re going to have a chance to see where things go from here.

If there is one theory that we’d present at the moment when it comes to Philippe, it is this: We’re talking here about a guy who is desperate to try and ensure that he constantly gets away with all of his different plans and plots. If Zayd actually knows something that would incriminate him, wouldn’t he do whatever he could in order to ensure that the truth comes out? We do tend to think so!

As for who could stop him…

The first person is obviously Sam Spade, but we have a hard time thinking that he is the only enemy that is out there. Isn’t there a chance that someone like George and/or his mother are also coming after him? We don’t necessarily think that they are just spying on Spade, and we have to imagine that this season may still have plenty of complicated twists and turns coming. It would be almost silly to think otherwise.

Yes, it is true that there are only two episodes left this season, but there is a lot that could be crammed into those!

What do you most want to see moving into Monsieur Spade season 1 episode 5?

What is it that you believe Philippe is trying to do at the end of the day? Share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, come back — there are further updates coming.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

