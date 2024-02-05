Monsieur Spade season 1 episode 5 promo: George’s secret?

As we prepare to see Monsieur Spade season 1 episode 5 on AMC next week, is everything about to be revealed with George?

Well, the first thing that we should note here is rather clear: At this point, the so-called “artist” won’t be able to hide things for that much longer. It is abundantly clear at this point that he and his mother are up to something, and Spade has even managed to see what was up on their roof! We don’t think that these two have really established themselves as all that secretive when it comes to their spycraft and now, everything could be blown out in the open.

Based on the new promo that has aired already for episode 5, it does seem like we are brewing for a big confrontation here — also, is the listening device in the painting about to be exposed? We don’t necessarily think that George and his mother are working for Philippe and yet, at the same time this guy has tentacles everywhere and has no real problem with them all branching out in a number of different directions.

Beyond all of this, is Teresa going to get herself in a good bit of trouble? We don’t think that we can rule out that possibility at the moment, since she has shown herself to be both extremely strong-willed and, at the same time, more than capable of looking into information on her own. She knows that Henri is creeping around her, and it seems already that she may be looking to take advantage of that in order to get what she feels is necessary. Of course, it also does seem like there’s a particularly high chance that we’re also going to see Henri with his own secret…

