Only Murders in the Building season 4: Exec on early scripts

We already are aware that we’ll be waiting for a little while to see Only Murders in the Building season 4 on Hulu. The pipeline was slowed down slightly by the industry strikes of last summer and with that, we’re going to need a certain amount of patience.

Now that we’ve said all of that, let’s go ahead and comment that we do, nonetheless, have some news on the show — based on what ABC and Hulu boss Craig Erwich has seen when it comes to the story of the season, there are reasons aplenty to smile.

Speaking to reporters (per Bleeding Cool) while at the TCA Winter Press Tour this weekend, Erwich noted that he “[did not] have any news on the release date” before eventually saying “I’ve read the first four or five scripts, and they’re incredible.”

What is the story going to be about this time?

Well, it begins with the murder of Jane Lynch’s iconic Sazz Pataki, who was killed in Charles’ apartment at the end of season 3. Of course, the major twist in here was that Charles may have been the actual target of the murder since the two can look alike, especially from a distance. There’s a reason why she was his stunt double! This season in general could serve as a rather great deep-dive into Charles’ past, and a way to know a good bit more about him beyond what we have had a chance to over the years.

As for our own assessment of a release date, we tend to think that Only Murders in the Building season 4 will likely be out in the fall — or, at the very least, it could be ready by then when you think about how quickly things tend to get moving once production kicks off.

