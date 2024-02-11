Death and Other Details season 1 episode 6: A secret code?

As many of you may be aware, Death and Other Details season 1 episode 6 is coming to Hulu in just a couple of days. What more is there to learn?

Well, for starters, we tend to think that one question matters above all else at present, and it is tied almost entirely to what is going on aboard the ship. As it turns out, Viktor Sams has a secret base hidden on board! Who knows about it? That is the biggest question at present. Clearly, you can argue that Sunil has to all things considered, but there is always a chance that we could end up being surprised.

For most of the next day or so, we’d say to keep your eyes peeled for all sorts of further teases when it comes to what lies ahead with the secret base. However, there’s something else to pay attention to here — a series of blinking lights.

If you head over to the official Death and Other Details Instagram now, you can see a message seemingly hidden in morse code. It’s one of many fun little things that the show is doing to promote what lies ahead — it’s a super-smart strategy and really, we wish that there were more people talking about it. This still feels like one of the best shows out there that, for one reason or another, just is not being discussed enough. It has almost everything you want in between great characters and plenty of twists … but it just needs more of a platform!

Of course, when it comes to the story and the main mystery of Viktor Sams alone, we want answers — and yet, do we? There is a certain power that comes with the great unknown…

What do you think we are going to learn moving into Death and Other Details season 1 episode 6 on Hulu?

