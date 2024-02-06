Death and Other Details season 1 episode 6 spoilers: Who will die?

As we prepare to see Death and Other Details season 1 episode 6 on Hulu next week, isn’t there a lot to look forward to? We tend to think so!

Take, for starters, the simple fact that we are closer to some sort of big reveal! At the end of episode 5, we ended up learning that there was some sort of secret base aboard the ship … which means that all eyes have to be on Sunil at this point. Is he Viktor? Is he working for Viktor? These are things that have to be answered but for now, let’s just say this: It’s pretty darn clear that Sams is not done.

To get a few more details, go ahead and check out the full Death and Other Details season 1 episode 6 synopsis below:

Imogene is betrayed by someone close to her as more victims fall prey to Viktor Sams.

Given that this particular episode carries with it the title of “Tragic,” that should be a pretty big clue in the first place as to what we’re going to get! We do anticipate a good bit of chaos and some unexpected twists, but the idea that someone else could die is pretty darn important.

Who is in the most danger?

Well, Tripp feels like he has some sort of massive death wish with his behavior, Alexandra has been showing symptoms of something, and it is certainly possible that someone takes out Winnie before she has a chance to say something else.

Is there a chance that multiple people die? Well, the synopsis says “victims” plural, so we actually can’t rule that out. If people start dropping like flies aboard the boat, that does make things all the more interesting and also complicated … right? It sure feels that way now…

What do you most want to see moving into Death and Other Details season 1 episode 6?

Who are you the most worried about at this point? Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for more.

