The Golden Bachelorette officially ordered at ABC

For everyone out there excited to see The Golden Bachelor at ABC, know this: The Golden Bachelorette is coming!

Today, it was officially confirmed that there is going to be a new season of this franchise in the fall, one that will hope to achieve something similar to what The Golden Bachelor did with Gerry Turner as the lead. Casting started long before the renewal, so this is something that has been in the works for a good while.

Also, it is fair to say that The Golden Bachelorette was a foregone conclusion the moment that Gerry’s season delivered some of the best ratings for the franchise in years. The hope now is simply that the spin-off manages to even get a percentage of that.

Now, there is a case to be made that a woman from Gerry’s season is going to be cast as the eventual next lead, but we would say that this is not necessarily the case. They could cast based mostly on story — sure, there have been some rumors already about random celebrities being up for the part, but that is honestly one of those things that we will believe when we actually get around to seeing something announced.

There is no specific premiere date revealed just yet, but our feeling is that you are going to have a chance to see it back around when we get to late September or early October. This gives ABC enough time to air the entirety of the show before the holidays. Hopefully, more news on the lead and/or some of the contestants will be out at some point this summer; we know how much Bachelor Nation loves to do cross-promotion on various things.

Jessica BunBun

